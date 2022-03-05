33 injured in Thirumanur jallikattu

Thirty-three people suffered injuries during a jallikattu held at Thirumanur near here on Saturday.

Of them, 26 were treated as outpatients. Three were referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and four were being treated at Government Hospital in Ariyalur. Most of the injured were said to be spectators.

A total of 600 bulls brought from different parts of Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Sivaganga and Madurai were let into the arena.