March 08, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Thirty-three persons were injured in jallikattu at Kalingapatti village in Tiruchi district on Friday. As many as 694 bulls were released during the event in which 283 tamers participated. Three among the injured were referred to hospital while the remaining 30 injured persons were treated at the venue, said police sources.