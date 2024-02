February 25, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 33 persons were injured in jallikattu held at Kallakudi village near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district on Sunday. According to official sources, 576 bulls were released one after the other in the event and 396 tamers participated. A total of 33 persons — nine spectators, 10 bull tamers, and 14 bull owners — and a bull were injured in the event. Two of the injured persons were referred to the government hospital while the others were treated at the event venue.