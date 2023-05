May 20, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Thirty-three people were injured in a jallikattu held at Pudukottai village in Ariyalur district on Saturday.

Seven hundred bulls were released during the event, with a total of 300 participating tamers. Thirty-one among the injured were treated as outpatients at the venue, while the remaining two were referred to the Government Hospital in Ariyalur, said police sources.