33 COVID-19 cases in central region

Thirty-three fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central region on Wednesday, a dip compared to the previous days. One death due to the viral infection was reported in Tiruchi district.

All the nine districts in the central region reported less than 15 fresh cases. A total of 12 patients reported positive in Tiruchi and seven in Thanjavur.

Five patients reported positive in Tiruvarur and four in Karur. Two patients contracted the infection in Perambalur. Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts registered one fresh case each. No case was reported in Mayiladuthurai.