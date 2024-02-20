GIFT a SubscriptionGift
33 automatic rain gauge stations to come up in Karur district

February 20, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-three Automatic Rain Gauge Stations will be established in the district under an initiative of Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority.

The proposed move is part of the State Disaster Management Plan 2023 to set up 1,400 automatic rain gauges and 100 automatic weather stations in the district. The proposed stations will be established in seven taluks.

Collector M. Thangavel said that while Aravakurichi would get eight gauges, three would be established in Manmangalam taluk. Five gauges each would be set up in Pugalur. Krishnarayapuram and Kulithalai taluks. Kadavur would get four gauges. Three gauges would be established in Karur taluk.

He said the sites for establishing the rain gauge stations had been identified. Civil work on establishing a rain gauge station at Vellianai North had begun. It would be fenced. Similarly, work on setting up rain gauges in 32 other places would begin soon. It was aimed at measuring the rainfall accurately.

