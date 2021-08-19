328 fresh cases recorded in central region

The central region reported 328 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Six more people, three each from Tiruchi and Tiruvarur districts, succumbed to the infection, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health.

Thanjavur continued to remain the only district to report more than 100 cases a day among the nine districts in the region. On Thursday, 112 persons tested positive for the virus and 55 fresh cases were reported in neighbouring Tiruchi. Nagapattinam district reported 38 fresh cases and Tiruvarur was close behind with 35 new patients. Thirty-one persons tested positive in Pudukottai, 18 in Ariyalur and 16 each in Karur and Mayiladuthurai. Perambalur continued to report the least number of cases in the region adding only seven more positive cases on Thursday.

Thanjavur also had the most number of active cases with 1,102 patients under treatment, including those under home treatment, in the district as on Thursday, according to the bulletin. Tiruchi had 683 actives cases, Tiruvarur 474, Pudukottai 401, Nagapattinam 374, Mayiladuthurai 271, Ariyalur 209, Karur 197 and Perambalur 71.