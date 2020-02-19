32,300 to write Plus Two exam

TIRUCHI

19 February 2020 18:51 IST

About 32,300 students, including 17,823 girls, would sit for the Plus Two public examinations in the district.

Students from 250 schools would write the examinations beginning on March 2, at 122 centres in the district. Besides, 33,847 students including 18,049 girls would appear for the Plus One public examinations. The examinations would be held at 124 centres across the districts.

The SSLC public examinations would be held at 164 examination centres and 35,685 students, including 17,886 girls, from 457 schools would write the examinations in the district. The SSLC public examinations are slated to begin at March 27, Collector S.Sivarasu said speaking at a meeting to review the arrangements being made for conduct of the public examinations on Tuesday.

He asked the police to make required security arrangements at the examination centres. Revenue officials should form special teams and inspect the centres. Buses to centres should be operated on time especially from remote villages. The Tangedco was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to centres. Additional officials have been appointed at 25 centres where more than 400 students are scheduled to write the examinations. Flying squads would be constituted to carry out checks at all the centres.

Chief Educational Officer Shanthi and officials of the School Education Department were present.