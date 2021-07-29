321 new COVID-19 cases

Tiruchi

29 July 2021 20:36 IST

The central region reported 321 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Five more persons succumbed in the districts, according to the Department of Health.

In Tiruchi district, two patients succumbed to the viral infection. One patient each died in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai. The remaining five districts- Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur reported no deaths of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanjavur continued to report the highest number of cases amongst the central districts. The district reported a slight spike in cases with 102 patients testing positive on Thursday. On Wednesday, the district had 78 fresh cases.

In Tiruchi, 70 patients reported COVID-19 positive. In Nagapattinam district, 34 fresh cases were reported, and in Pudukottai district, 26. Tiruvarur district meanwhile, recorded 22 fresh cases, while Ariyalur reported 23 and Mayiladuthurai, 20. In Karur district, 18 patients tested COVID-19 positive, while Perambalur district continued to report the lowest number of fresh cases in the region with six fresh cases.