321 fresh cases in central region

27 September 2021 20:03 IST

As many as 321 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, a slight increase over Sunday’s tally of 293. Five more patients succumbed to complications arising out of the infection in the region, as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Thanjavur remained on top of the table adding 96 more positive cases and reporting two deaths. Tiruvarur had 62 fresh cases and Tiruchi 60. Twenty-nine persons tested positive in Nagapattinam, 23 in Mayiladuthurai, 19 in Karur, 18 in Pudukottai, nine in Ariyalur and five in Perambalur. Karur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts reported one deaths each.

As on Monday, Thanjavur also had the highest number of active cases with 874 persons under treatment, including those under home treatment, following by Tiruchi with 601 cases, Tiruvarur 478, Nagapattinam 366, Mayiladuthurai 215, Karur 185, Ariyalur 114 and Perambalur 74.