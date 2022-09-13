32 test positive for COVID 19 in central region

Thirty-two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

While Tiruchi reported 10 fresh cases, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts reported five cases each. Four persons tested positive in Karur, three in Mayiladuthurai and two each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts and one in Ariyalur. Perambalur had no fresh case on Tuesday.

Tiruchi district continued to have the maximum number of active cases in the region with 65 patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Mayiladuthurai had 53 active cases, Thanjavur 36, Karur 32, Perambalur 28, Pudukottai 25, Tiruvarur 23, Nagapattinam 20 and Ariyalur 13.