32 sovereigns of gold jewellery recovered

Published - May 22, 2024 06:03 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A special police team recovered 32 sovereigns of gold jewellery and arrested one person involved in a theft reported under Nagore police station limits recently.

Dawood fathima from Noolkadai Street reported that 32 sovereigns of gold jewellery in her house was missing. A case was filed in Nagore police Station. Following the directions of SP Harsh Singh, a special team was formed. Based on CCTV footage, Jegapar Sadiq, 32, from Kalvikudi village in Papanasam was arrested on Tuesday and the stolen valuables and an auto were seized.

