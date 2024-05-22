32 sovereigns of gold jewellery recovered

A special police team recovered 32 sovereigns of gold jewellery and arrested one person involved in a theft reported under Nagore police station limits recently.

Dawood fathima from Noolkadai Street reported that 32 sovereigns of gold jewellery in her house was missing. A case was filed in Nagore police Station. Following the directions of SP Harsh Singh, a special team was formed. Based on CCTV footage, Jegapar Sadiq, 32, from Kalvikudi village in Papanasam was arrested on Tuesday and the stolen valuables and an auto were seized.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.