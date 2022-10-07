32 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 07, 2022 21:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 11 in Tiruchi and eight in Thanjavur. Pudukottai reported four fresh cases, while Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur had three cases each. Karur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts accounted for one new case each. There were no new cases in Ariyalur district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 96 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Friday. There were 48 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 53 in Thanjavur, 34 in Perambalur, 29 in Pudukottai, 22 in Karur, 15 in Nagapattinam, 14 in Tiruvarur and 13 in Ariyalur district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app