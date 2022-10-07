32 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 11 in Tiruchi and eight in Thanjavur. Pudukottai reported four fresh cases, while Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur had three cases each. Karur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts accounted for one new case each. There were no new cases in Ariyalur district.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 96 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Friday. There were 48 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 53 in Thanjavur, 34 in Perambalur, 29 in Pudukottai, 22 in Karur, 15 in Nagapattinam, 14 in Tiruvarur and 13 in Ariyalur district.