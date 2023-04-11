32 new cases in central districts

April 11, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The central districts on Tuesday registered 32 new cases of COVID-19.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi and Tiruvarur recorded eight cases each, followed by Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam with five cases each. While Thanjavur and Ariyalur registered four patients testing positive for COVID-19, Pudukottai recorded two cases and Karur one case. No new cases were reported in Perambalur. Most of them were under treatment at their homes.