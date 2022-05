May 26, 2022 18:10 IST

Thirty two persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Palayapalayam village in Thuvarankurichi police station limits in the district on Thursday. As many as 719 bulls were released at the event in which 300 tamers participated.

Three among the injured were referred to the Government Hospital, Manapparai, while the rest were treated as out-patients at the event venue, said police sources.