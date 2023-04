April 30, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

As many as 32 persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Iluppur in Pudukottai district on Sunday. In all, 910 bulls were released during the event in which 125 tamers participated. Police said 28 eight among the injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue, while the remaining four injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.