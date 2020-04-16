32 COVID-19 patients discharged from Tiruchi GH

Thirty-two patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged after treatment from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Thursday.

The patients were all given a warm send-off by district officials and hospital staff with a round of applause. All of them, however, have been asked to remain in home quarantine for another 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Of the 43 patients undergoing treatment at the MGMGH, 32 patients, including one each from Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur were discharged after two consecutive tests for COVID-19 were negative, official sources said.

The 32 patients were seen off by District Collector S. Sivarasu, hospital Dean K. Vanitha, Medical Superintendent R. Yeganathan and team of doctors and nurses who applauded the patients as they boarded a 108 ambulance. Each patient was presented with a platter of fruits on behalf of the hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sivarasu said that the patients had all responded to treatment well. “Among the discharged patients is a 67-year-old person, who is the oldest to undergo treatment for COVID 19 here so far. The youngest, an 18-month-old baby is also doing well and will be sent home soon,” he said. According to protocol, the second and third tests are taken after the patient was monitored for 14 days, he added.

Only 14 patients are at the isolation ward at the MGMGH now, Mr. Sivarasu said. “This does not mean that the public can take matters lightly and begin to wander outdoors. Now is the most critical time, to flatten the curve,” he said.

The district administration has drawn blood samples from 502 residents in containment zones. “The reports that are in so far are all negative, which reinstated our view that Tiruchi has not progressed to the third stage of community transmission,” he said.

A total of 15,163 senior citizens and others susceptible to infection are regularly being monitored.