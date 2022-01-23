3,192 cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

23 January 2022 21:55 IST

Steep spike noticeable in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam districts

The central districts on Sunday reported 3,192 fresh COVID-19 cases. One death was reported in the region- in Tiruchi, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

On Sunday, Thanjavur district reported one of the highest numbers witnessed in the region so far. A total of 1,123 patients reported positive in Thanjavur, while Tiruchi reported 757 cases, making up one-third of the total number of cases in the region.

A steep spike was also reported in Nagapattinam district, where 305 persons tested positive, and Karur was next with 250. In Tiruvarur, 218 fresh cases were reported, and in Pudukottai, 206. Ariyalur district registered 177 fresh cases, and Perambalur, 116. Mayiladuthurai district reported 100 fresh COVID-19 cases, relatively the lowest in the region.