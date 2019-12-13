TIRUCHI

Filing of nominations for the rural local body elections gained momentum in Tiruchi district with a whopping 3,168 nominations filed for various posts on Friday.

As many as 2205 nominations were received for village panchayat wards and 659 for village panchayat presidents. For panchayat union wards, 278 nominations were received during the day. The district panchayat wards attracted 26 nominations.

With this, the total number of nominations received for the rural local bodies in the district has gone up to 4,939. Of this, 3,512 nominations were for village panchayat wards.

In Nagapattinam district, 2290 nominations were filed for the village panchayat wards on Friday. Six hundred and sixteen nominations were received for village panchayat presidents, 188 for panchayat union wards and 17 for district panchayat wards.

The village panchayat wards in Pudukottai district attracted 1,980 nominations on Friday followed by 954 for village panchayat presidents, 258 for panchayat union wards and 22 for district panchayat wards. So far, 4,860 nominations have been received in the district.