3,160 fresh cases in central region

Tiruchi

10 May 2021 20:41 IST

The central region reported 3,160 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. the highest since March 2020. The region reported 24 deaths, a sharp increase over the last few days.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of deaths in the region with 11 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Thanjavur reported six, Tiruvarur, three, Nagapattinam two, and there was one death each in Permabalur and Pudukottai districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruchi district reported a marked increase in the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 869 patients reported positive. In Thanjavur, 831 fresh cases were reported. Of the patients who tested positive in Tiruchi, nearly 50% of them belonged to city limits.

Meanwhile, Tiruvarur reported 334 fresh cases, and Nagapattinam, 317. Karur reported an increase in the number of cases with 250 fresh cases, and a similar spike was reported in Pudukottai with 239 cases. Rapid rise in the rate of infection was also reported in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts where 180 and 140 fresh cases were reported respectively.