Tiruchirapalli

311 new cases, three deaths in central region

The central districts on Tuesday registered 311 new cases of COVID-19 infection.

Except for Thanjavur district, all other districts registered less than 100 cases.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare, Thanjavur recorded 102 cases followed by Tiruchi with 66 patients testing positive for the infection.

The day’s count was 17 in Ariyalur, 13 in Karur and 20 in Mayiladuthurai. While 30 patients tested positive in Nagapattinam, it was 26 in Pudukottai and 13 in Perambalur. Tiruvarur district recorded 24 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The virus claimed three more persons in central districts. While Tiruchi accounted for two deaths, one patient died in Pudukottai.


