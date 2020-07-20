311 new cases, eight deaths

20 July 2020 20:52 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region on Monday recorded a slight drop in COVID-19 cases with 311 testing positive. However, there were eight deaths - four in Tiruchi, three in Pudukottai and one in Perambalur.

A 53-year-old man who had undergone nephrectomy died at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after suffering respiratory failure. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man and a 50-year-old man both with diabetes and hypertension and a 46-year-old man with bronchial asthma died of COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. A 75-year-old man from Perambalur also died at the Tiruchi GH.

In Pudukottai, a 45-year-old man, a 65-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, all with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension died at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital after experiencing acute respiratory failure.

Of the 311 patients who tested positive, 83 were from Thanjavur, 77 from Tiruchi, 71 from Pudukottai, 46 from Tiruvarur, 14 from Ariyalur, 10 from Karur, seven from Perambalur and three from Nagapattinam districts.

Of the 83 patients who tested positive in Thanjavur, more than half were either vendors or immediate contacts of vendors from the Dharasuram Market. A radiologist also tested positive. All have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment, officials here said.

In Tiruchi, at least 20 of the 77 patients who tested positive on Monday were family members of patients who had tested positive earlier. These patients had been kept at a facility quarantine at Yatri Nivas in Srirangam and were tested when they showed symptoms, an official source at the hospital said. Meanwhile, a significant number of people tested positive from Manapparai, too, the official said.

Many patients who tested positive in Pudukottai were immediate contacts of patients who tested positive earlier. The total number of COVID cases in the district rose to 1087.

A total of 47 patients also tested positive in Tiruvarur, a sharp rise over the last few days.

Of the fourteen patients who tested positive in Ariyalur 13 patients, including six women, were immediate contacts of patients who had tested positive earlier. One patient had returned from Chennai. All have been admitted to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the district is 648. Meanwhile, 222 new throat swabs were lifted from family members and travellers to the district and sent for testing.

Ten patients including two women tested positive for the viral infection in Karur. They have been admitted to the Karur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Seven patients, including a Christian priest, three patients with influenza-like illnesses and a policeman tested positive for the viral infection in Perambalur. Five of them have been admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital, while two have been admitted to the Tiruchi MGMGH.

Meanwhile, district authorities in Perambalur said that seven more patients, including four officials at the Perambalur District Collectorate, a Deputy Block Development Officer and a technician from the Perambalur panchayat union office, and an office assistant at Kunnam taluk office tested positive for the viral infection. The patients have been admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Perambalur District Collectorate, Perambalur Panchayat Union Office and Kunnam Taluk office will be closed for 48 hours from Tuesday and sanitised, officials in Perambalur said.

In Nagapattinam three patients tested positive, including a woman who returned from Salem and a man from Tiruvarur. The patients have been admitted to the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The district recorded a total of 428 cases, however, only 139 are active cases, undergoing treatment at the Nagai GH or at the Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.