₹31.03 crore sanctioned for construction of buildings for Ponmalai Kendriya Vidyalaya in Tiruchi 

R Krishnamoorthy
October 18, 2022 18:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central government has sanctioned ₹31.03 crore for construction of a permanent building for Kendriya Vidyalaya at Ponmalai in Tiruchi.

The Central Public Works Department is expected to take up construction of the buildings shortly, according to sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The project entails construction of 'A' type infrastructure signifiying two sections for each class.

Last August, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) sanctioned ₹1.86 lakh to CPWD, Tiruchi Division, for preliminary drawing/estimate, removal of vegetation, and fixing of boundary stones around the 6.4 acres allotted by Southern Railway at Ponmalaipatti.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Parents have, for long, been voicing the need for start of a second section. The KVS, in principle, does not approve start of second sections in schools functioning out of temporary buildings.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is understood to have approved the building plan of CPWD with some changes. The pandemic lockdown was also cited as a reason for the delay in execution of the project.

The school, started under the civil sector, accommodates 55 students per section against the permitted level of 40. Every year, the number of applications for class I admission with an intake of 40 students is more than 20 times, according to the teachers. The school had announced at the start of this academic year that there was no vacancy from class II.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app