₹31.03 crore sanctioned for construction of buildings for Ponmalai Kendriya Vidyalaya in Tiruchi 

The Central government has sanctioned ₹31.03 crore for construction of a permanent building for Kendriya Vidyalaya at Ponmalai in Tiruchi.

The Central Public Works Department is expected to take up construction of the buildings shortly, according to sources.

The project entails construction of 'A' type infrastructure signifiying two sections for each class.

Last August, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) sanctioned ₹1.86 lakh to CPWD, Tiruchi Division, for preliminary drawing/estimate, removal of vegetation, and fixing of boundary stones around the 6.4 acres allotted by Southern Railway at Ponmalaipatti.

Parents have, for long, been voicing the need for start of a second section. The KVS, in principle, does not approve start of second sections in schools functioning out of temporary buildings.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is understood to have approved the building plan of CPWD with some changes. The pandemic lockdown was also cited as a reason for the delay in execution of the project.

The school, started under the civil sector, accommodates 55 students per section against the permitted level of 40. Every year, the number of applications for class I admission with an intake of 40 students is more than 20 times, according to the teachers. The school had announced at the start of this academic year that there was no vacancy from class II.