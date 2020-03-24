310 quarantined in Perambalur district

Perambalur Collector V. Santha on Tuesday said that 310 persons had been placed under home quarantine in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Santha said they comprised 166 persons who returned from abroad and 144 from other States. Their medical condition was being monitored by the Health Department. All those who returned after March 1 were asked to register their names and address with the department.

She also disclosed that 533 beds in the district government hospital, four taluk hospitals and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College had been kept ready. Those in emergency situations, including pregnant women, can dial 108 or 1077 for assistance.

Referring to the promulgation of prohibitory order, Ms. Santha said the law would be strictly enforced and the district borders had been sealed.

Nagapattinam

All shops, except those selling essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, groceries and food products, medicines and fuel, should remain closed during the curfew period, Nagapattinam Collector Praveen B. Nair said on Tuesday.

Police and revenue authorities had been instructed to monitor compliance, and traders violating the curfew order would be prosecuted. All autorickshaws and taxis should be off the roads. All inter-district transportation, except essential services, would remain suspended. All public and private agencies involved in essential services and hospitals would continue to function.