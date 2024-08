The body of a 31-year-old man who went missing after he entered the Cauvery river at Natham on Sunday evening was retrieved on Monday. Police gave the name of the deceased as T. Madhesh Kumar of Michaelnaickenpatti. The man entered the river to take bath when he went missing. Firefighters retrieved the body. The Kattuputhur police are investigating.

