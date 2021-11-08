31 residents rescued from inundated localities in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

08 November 2021 20:07 IST

With different residential localities inundated in the city owing to rain, firefighters are on their toes attending to rescue calls and shifting people to safer places.

Acting on information on Monday morning, fire and rescue services teams armed with paraphernalia swung into action rescuing residents of Selvam Nagar, Aravindan Nagar and R.S. Puram in Woraiyur area.

A total of 31 people, including 14 women and five children, were rescued from the three areas by the firefighters. Eleven people were rescued from Aravindan Nagar; 13 from Selvam Nagar and seven from R.S. Puram. Among the rescued residents was a pregnant woman. They were brought to safer places from where they left to houses of their relatives, said E. Banupriya, District Fire Officer, Pudukottai who is incharge of Tiruchi.

Ms. Banupriya said the entire fire and rescue services personnel strength in Tiruchi district was mobilised to deal with any emergency situations and carry out rescue operations in the wake of the rain. Equipment required for rescue operations, including inflatable rubber boats with out-bound motors, life jackets, power saws and nylon ropes were kept in a state of readiness.

Fire and rescue services personnel would be available round the clock to deal with emergency situations. Fire commandos were also in a state of readiness to act in times of crisis situations, she added.