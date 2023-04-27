HamberMenu
31 new COVID-19 cases reported in central region

April 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Thursday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported 11 fresh cases, Ariyalur six, Thanjavur five, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam three each, Tiruvarur two, and Pudukottai had one new case.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 322 as on Thursday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 91 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Tiruvarur had 58 active cases, Thanjavur 52, Ariyalur 40, Nagapattinam 26, Mayiladuthurai 19, Karur 14, Pudukottai 12 and Perambalur 10.

