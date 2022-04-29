31 injured in jallikattu
Thirty-one persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at K. Udayapatti in Manapparai taluk in the district on Friday. As many as 675 bulls were released during the event where 270 tamers participated.
Twenty-six injured persons were treated as outpatients at the event venue and the remaining five injured referred to Government Hospital at Manapparai, said police.
