31 injured in jallikattu near Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

27 January 2022 18:09 IST

590 bulls were released during the event

Thirty one persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Nadu Irungalur near here on Thursday.

A total number of 590 bulls were released during the seven-hour long event in which 262 tamers participated in batches.Police sources said 29 injured persons were treated at the venue, while two others were referred to a hospital.Among the injured, 12 were spectators, 11 tamers, seven bull owners and a policeman.

