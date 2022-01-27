TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 27 January 2022 18:09 IST
31 injured in jallikattu near Tiruchi
590 bulls were released during the event
Thirty one persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Nadu Irungalur near here on Thursday.
A total number of 590 bulls were released during the seven-hour long event in which 262 tamers participated in batches.Police sources said 29 injured persons were treated at the venue, while two others were referred to a hospital.Among the injured, 12 were spectators, 11 tamers, seven bull owners and a policeman.
