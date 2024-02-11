ADVERTISEMENT

31 injured at Theerampatti jallikattu in Tiruchi district

February 11, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-one persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Theerampatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Sunday.

According to official sources, 731 bulls were released one after the other in the event and 314 tamers participated. Thirty-one persons – five spectators, 18 bull tamers, seven bull owners and a policeman – were injured during the event. Two of the injured bull tamers were referred to the Government Hospital at Manapparai and the others were treated as outpatients at the venue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / animal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US