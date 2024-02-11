GIFT a SubscriptionGift
31 injured at Theerampatti jallikattu in Tiruchi district

February 11, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-one persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Theerampatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchi district on Sunday.

According to official sources, 731 bulls were released one after the other in the event and 314 tamers participated. Thirty-one persons – five spectators, 18 bull tamers, seven bull owners and a policeman – were injured during the event. Two of the injured bull tamers were referred to the Government Hospital at Manapparai and the others were treated as outpatients at the venue.

