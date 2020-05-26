31 board flight to Chennai, as more migrant workers leave by train

IndiGo airline resumed its operation on the Chennai – Tiruchi – Chennai sector on Tuesday a day after it operated services in the Bengaluru – Tiruchi – Bengaluru sector during the lockdown. The incoming ATR flight from Chennai that landed here in the morning had only 17 passengers on board.

Airline sources said all 17 passengers from Chennai were subjected to screening using thermal scanners as per standard operating protocol. The passengers were advised to remain in home quarantine for a period of 14 days, a senior district administration official said.

The same flight later left for Chennai carrying 31 passengers on board. The specified protocols were followed for the passengers leaving from here, the sources further said.

The airline, however, cancelled its night flight to Chennai on Tuesday.

The airline which had a couple of days ago announced the resumption of its services on the Chennai – Tiruchi – Chennai sector from May 25 cancelled it at all of a sudden and resumed its first service on the Bengaluru- Tiruchi – Bengaluru sector.

The airport has had limited domestic connectivity - one to Chennai and another to Bengaluru – both operated by IndiGo.

Meanwhile, Spice Jet operated an all cargo Boeing 737/800 flight to Singapore from here in the late hours on Monday.

Airport sources said it was a passenger flight which carried cargo. The flight transported 12 numbers of export perishable cargo shipments consisting of assorted vegetables, fruits, flowers and leaves weighing 14,938 kg besides one export shipment of general cargo (mask) weighing 264 kilograms to Singapore.

This is the fifth flight operated by Spice Jet from Tiruchi to Singapore during the COVID-19 lockdown period transporting perishables.