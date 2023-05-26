ADVERTISEMENT

31 accident-prone spots identified in city: Commissioner of Police

May 26, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police M. Sathya Priya on Thursday said that 31 accident-prone spots in Tiruchi City Police limits had been identified.

In a brief interaction with reporters here, Ms. Sathya Priya said necessary gadgets required at such spots to curb accidents were in the process of being installed. Replying to a question, the Commissioner said a dedicated WhatsApp number had been created for the public to pass on information regarding functioning of any illegal bars in Tiruchi and added that the police personnel were keeping a watch.

Instructions had been given to field-level personnel to step up traffic enforcement gradually and more cases had been booked in the past few days, she said. 

Traffic signal

Meanwhile, a police press release said an automatic traffic signal had been installed at Sanjeevi Nagar junction - an accident-prone spot on Tiruchi - Chennai bypass road. The signal had been installed to ease congestion and reduce accidents. A couple of Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras and six CCTV cameras, besides a public address system have been put in place there. 

