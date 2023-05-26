HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

31 accident-prone spots identified in city: Commissioner of Police

May 26, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police M. Sathya Priya on Thursday said that 31 accident-prone spots in Tiruchi City Police limits had been identified.

In a brief interaction with reporters here, Ms. Sathya Priya said necessary gadgets required at such spots to curb accidents were in the process of being installed. Replying to a question, the Commissioner said a dedicated WhatsApp number had been created for the public to pass on information regarding functioning of any illegal bars in Tiruchi and added that the police personnel were keeping a watch.

Instructions had been given to field-level personnel to step up traffic enforcement gradually and more cases had been booked in the past few days, she said. 

Traffic signal

Meanwhile, a police press release said an automatic traffic signal had been installed at Sanjeevi Nagar junction - an accident-prone spot on Tiruchi - Chennai bypass road. The signal had been installed to ease congestion and reduce accidents. A couple of Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras and six CCTV cameras, besides a public address system have been put in place there. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.