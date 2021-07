31 July 2021 17:55 IST

THANJAVUR

The State Bank of India, Thanjavur Main Branch, has disbursed ₹ 3.07 crore as loans to 45 self-help groups during the financial year 2020-21, according to the General Manager (Network 2), SBI, Amit Verma, who had handed over loan sanction letters to the SHGs at the Thanjavur Main Branch on July 19.

