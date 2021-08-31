306 fresh cases, six deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

Three hundred and six persons tested positive in central region on Tuesday.

Six more persons succumbed to complications arising out of the infection in the region, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Thanjavur continued to remain on top among the nine central districts in terms of fresh positive cases with 98 persons testing positive on Tuesday. Tiruchi saw 66 persons testing positive and the rest of the district had less than 50 cases. Thirty-three persons tested positive in Tiruvarur, 29 in Mayiladuthurai, 24 in Nagapattinam, 23 in Pudukottai, 13 in Ariyalur, 11 in Karur and nine in Perambalur.

Three of the six patients who died were from Thanjavur district. Tiruchi, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai reported one death each.

Thanjavur had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 944 patients, including those under home treatment, as on Tuesday. According to the bulletin, there are 550 active cases in Tiruchi, 369 in Nagapattinam, 359 in Tiruvarur, 282 in Pudukottai, 243 in Mayiladuthurai, 163 in Ariyalur, 152 in Karur and 72 in Perambalur.