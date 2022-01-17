3,030 schools will get new buildings: Minister

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said the State government was fully involved in the task of constructing new buildings in as many as 3,030schools in the first phase by demolishing dilapidatedschool buildings all over Tamil Nadu, as directed by the Chief Minister.

After inaugurating 12 additional classrooms at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Keeranur in Pudukottai district, he said the additional classrooms had been constructed at a cost of ₹169. 94 lakh under Integrated School Education Scheme.Mr. Poyyamozhi said ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme was being implemented effectively with a view to reducing the gap in learning for students during the pandemic period. At a time when COVID-19 cases were on the rise, the Chief Minister had announced suspension of classes on campus for students of classes 10 to 12 till January 31keeping in mind the safety of health of the students. The students should concentrate on their studies by making use of this scheme instead of treating it as a holiday. Parents must advise their wards to this effect, he said.

Law Minister S. Regupathy, Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Collector Kavitha Ramu and other officials participated, an official release said.