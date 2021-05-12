3,021 fresh positive cases, 31 deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

12 May 2021 22:39 IST

The central region reported 3,021 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 31 deaths.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of deaths in the region with 12 patients succumbing to the viral infection.

Thanjavur reported seven, Nagapattinam four, and Karur reported three deaths. The casualty counts were two each in Tiruvarur and Pudukottai, and one in Perambalur district.

Tiruchi also reported a marked increase in the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 879 patients tested positive for the infection in the district. In Thanjavur, a considerable fall in number of cases was reported, with 646 patients testing positive.

Nagapattinam reported 322 fresh cases, while Tiruvarur recorded 310. Pudukottai reported 263 fresh cases.

In Karur, there were 246 positive cases. Perambalur and Ariyalur continued to see an increasing number of cases with 206 and 149 patients testing positive.