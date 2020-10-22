302 test positive in central region

The central districts on Thursday recorded 302 fresh cases for COVID-19 and six deaths - three in Tiruchi, two in Thanjavur and one in Nagapattinam.

An 83-year-old man suffering from coronary artery disease, a 68-year-old man and a 78-year-old man both suffering from diabetes died of the viral infection in Tiruchi.

A 69-year-old man who suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome and a 65-year-old woman with a pre-existing condition of systemic hypertension died of COVID in Thanjavur. A 72-year-old man from Nagapattinam also died of the viral infection without any co-morbidities.

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases in the region, with 72 patients testing positive for the infection. Among them were two students at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur, and a retired school headmaster.

Tiruvarur recorded 55 new cases, while in Tiruchi, 62 patients tested positive for the infection. Patients in Tiruchi were from existing containment zones and were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Karur, 37 patients, including residents of Vengamedu, Kavundampalayam and Thanthonrimalai tested positive for the viral infection.

In Nagapattinam, 35 fresh cases were reported, while in Pudukottai 27 cases were reported. Among them were local index cases and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

Both Ariyalur and Perambalur district recorded an equal number of COVID cases on Thursday with seven patients testing positive on Thursday.

In Ariyalur district, one person from Ariyalur, one from Thirumanur, two from Sendhurai and three from Jayankondam tested positive. The addition of these patients further increased the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the district to 4,302.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, among the seven patients, two each hailed from the Perambalur block, Veppanthattai, and Veppur while one belonged to Alathur block. Meanwhile, a total of 400 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for processing.