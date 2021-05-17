30,000 booked for not wearing masks

TIRUCHI

17 May 2021 22:39 IST

Cases against 1,500 for not maintaining physical distancing

Tiruchi City Police have booked cases against 30,000 violators in the past one month for failing to wear masks in public places. Fine amount was slapped on each of the violators.

The law enforcers had also separately booked cases against 1,500 people and imposed fines on them for not maintaining personal distancing in public places besides registering cases and slapped fines on 50 business establishments in the city for not adhering to guidelines.

In the last two days, the city police registered cases against around 1,000 people for violating rules and seized over 100 vehicles during the lockdown period.

A police press release said the law enforcers were serving with utmost dedication in enforcing the complete lockdown with a view to curbing the spread of COVID-19. Stern action as per law was being initiated against those found wandering in the city without any genuine reason.

The city police urged the public to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines stipulated by the government during the pandemic period and appealed to them to extend their full cooperation to the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the viral infection.