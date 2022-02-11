300 new cases, three fatalities in central districts

TIRUCHI

The central districts reported a significant decline in fresh COVID-19 cases, with 300 new infections recorded on Friday. Three deaths — one each in the districts of Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur — were also reported by the State Health Department.

For the first time in many weeks, the nine districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Tiruvarur individually had less than 100 cases each. Tiruchi had the highest number of new infections with 87 persons testing positive on Friday. Thanjavur district reported 59 new cases. Tiruvarur had 40 new cases, while Karur reported 38 fresh infections on Thursday.

In Nagapattinam, 32 people tested positive, while 28 fresh cases were reported in Pudukottai. Ariyalur had 11 new cases. Both Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur districts had five new infections, the lowest in the tally on Friday.