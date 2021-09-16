300 new cases in Central districts

The central region reported 307 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a slight increase compared to the previous day. The number of deaths reported, however, witnessed a dip compared to Wednesday. Three patients succumbed to the illness in the region - one each in Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts.

Thanjavur reported 108 fresh cases of COVID-19, an increase of over 30 cases compared to the previous day. Tiruchi reported 52 fresh cases.

Tiruvarur district reported 39 cases. Nagapattinam reported 31 fresh cases and Mayiladuthurai reported 24. Pudukottai district witnessed a slight dip with 21 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 14 fresh cases were reported in Karur and 12 in Ariyalur. In Perambalur district, six patients tested positive, the least in the region.