300 new cases, four deaths in central region

The central districts reported 303 fresh cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

Of the four fatalities, three were reported in Tiruchi and one in Pudukottai district. The remaining seven districts reported no COVID-19 deaths.

For the first time since May, all districts in the region reported less than 100 fresh COVID-19 cases. Thanjavur reported 90 fresh cases, while Tiruchi reported 71. Officials of the district administration cautioned the public to continue to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, including mask-wearing and personal distancing, while also insisting on vaccination as a means to protect themselves from the infection.

Nagapattinam district reported 29 fresh cases and neighbouring Mayiladuthurai 28. Ariyalur reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases and Pudukottai reported 20.

In Karur district, 15 patients tested COVID-19 positive, while Perambalur district reported the lowest COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday with 11 fresh cases.