300 kg of chocolates seized

Food Safety officials have seized about 300 kg of chocolates that did not have mandatory information such as manufacturing/expiry dates and address of manufacturer on their wrapper from two shops at Periya Kammala Street here.

The seizure follows surprise checks conducted by the officials led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, on Monday The officials also lifted samples of the items and sent them for testing.

In statement, Dr. Ramesh Babu cautioned traders against selling chocolates and other eatables without mandatory information. Those violating the rules would be prosecuted under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006,.

Earlier in the day, Food Safety officials conducted vehicle checks near Samayapuram to inspect whether banned tobacco products were being smuggled into the city. They also conducted checks in a few tea stalls and seized about one kg of adulterated tea powder, he said.