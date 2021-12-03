300 get placement orders at job mela

Placement orders were distributed to 326 persons at a job mela organised by the district administration here on December 3 to meet manpower requirements in the private sector.

According to an official release, 52 companies participated in the event organised by the District Employment and Guidance Centre and 2,327 candidates aged between 18 and 35 with educational qualification of a pass in 8th Standard to ITI diploma attended the mela. Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan distributed the placement orders to the selected candidates.