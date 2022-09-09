30 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 09, 2022 19:57 IST

Thirty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

While there was no fresh case in Ariyalur district, a dozen persons tested positive for the virus in Tiruchi district. The rest of the seven districts in the region reported fresh cases in single digits. Five persons tested positive in Thanjavur, three each in Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, two each in Karur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. Perambalur had a single fresh case.

Mayiladuthurai had the most number of active cases in the region with 65 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Tiruchi had 59 active cases, Thanjavur 40, Karur 30, Perambalur 28, Nagapattinam 27, Tiruvarur 20, Pudukottai 16 and Ariyalur 15.

