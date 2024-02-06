ADVERTISEMENT

30 persons injured during Madhakottai jallikattu in Thanjavur district

February 06, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty persons were injured during jallikattu at Madhakottai village in Thanjavur district on Tuesday.

Collector Deepak Jacob inaugurated jallikattu in which 603 bulls and 306 tamers participated. They were subjected to medical examination before the event.

A total of 30 persons and three bulls were injured in the jallikattu. Nineteen of the injured persons were referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment while the remaining were treated as outpatients at the venue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / animal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US