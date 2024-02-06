30 persons injured during Madhakottai jallikattu in Thanjavur district

February 06, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Thirty persons were injured during jallikattu at Madhakottai village in Thanjavur district on Tuesday.

Collector Deepak Jacob inaugurated jallikattu in which 603 bulls and 306 tamers participated. They were subjected to medical examination before the event.

A total of 30 persons and three bulls were injured in the jallikattu. Nineteen of the injured persons were referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment while the remaining were treated as outpatients at the venue.