30 new ponds being created in Perambalur district under Mission Amrit Sarovar

June 04, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty new ponds are being created in Perambalur district at a cost of ₹4.72 crore under Mission Amrit Sarovar aimed at conserving water through construction of new waterbodies. 

Under this project, 12 new ponds were being created in Perambalur union at a cost of ₹1.44 crore; six new ponds in Veppur block at a cost of ₹18.01 lakh; five new ponds in Alathur block at a cost of ₹69.9 lakh and seven new ponds in Veppanthattai block at a cost of ₹78.16 lakh.

Simultaneously, dredging of 73 ponds at a total cost of ₹7.92 crore were underway in different blocks in the district under Mission Amirt Sarovar. The dredging works were being carried out in Perambalur, Veppanthattai, Veppur and Alathur blocks. Twenty three dredging works have been completed, Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam said.

Ms. Karpagam inspected the pace of the dredging works at places, including Anukkur and Brammadesam in Veppanthattai block recently. The Collector said the entire works which were being executed in various places under Mission Amrit Sarovar in the district for conserving water resources would be completed before the onset of the monsoon season, an official release said.

