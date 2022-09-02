30 new COVID-19 cases in central zone

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 02, 2022 20:50 IST

Thirty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central zone on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 12 in Tiruchi and five in Thanjavur district. Nagapattinam and Pudukottai reported three fresh cases each, while Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur district accounted for two cases each. Karur had one fresh case and there were no new cases in Perambalur district.

Tiruchi district had maximum number of active cases in the region with 76 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Friday. There were 59 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 33 in Thanjavur, 26 in Perambalur and Tiruvarur, 22 in Karur and Pudukottai, 21 in Nagapattinam, and 12 in Ariyalur district.

